Returning Guyanese who tested positive for COVID-19 cannot be found

Police are on the hunt for a 35-year-old man who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Guyana on a repatriation flight.

The man, Jagdeo Mohan, recently returned to the country from the United States.

As per requirement to be able to return home, he would have submitted test results showing that he is COVID-19 free.

Upon arrival in Guyana, he was retested. When his results returned as positive, health officials tried to make contact with him but to no avail.

Officials even visited the address he listed on his form upon arrival at the airport but he was not there – at Number 76 Village Corentyne.

As such, police have launched a manhunt for him.