Repeat offender gets 3 years for robbing woman

A man who previously spent three years in prison on a robbery charge, will spend yet another three years after he was found guilty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday of robbing a woman of her gold chain.

Romel Bollers, 23, was sentenced by Magistrate Dylon Bess who found him guilty of the offence.

The charge that had been brought against him alleged that he on August 22, 2018 at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) stole from the person of Tanya Drakes; one gold chain valued $80,000.

The Court heard that the woman was standing on the roadway when she was approached by Bollers who snatched the said chain and made good his escape.

He was later arrested and charged for the offence.

In 2013, Bollers was jailed at the Providence Magistrate Court for a similar offence where he used an ice pick to rob a woman of two cellphones.