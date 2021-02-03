Release of Guyanese fishermen helps to rebuild bridges between Guyana, Venezuela – Todd

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd today expressed that the release of the Guyanese fishermen who were illegally detained by Venezuela will help in improving relations between the two countries.

In an interview with the State media, Minister Todd explained that the release of the 12 crewmen and two vessels is “consistent with international law and norms”.

He went on to say: “we must commend the Government of Venezuela for an early release that shows goodwill and it helps to rebuild some of the bridges between Guyana and Venezuela, and by extension, the rest of the Caribbean Community.”

Minister Todd added that “I think the early release…provides a political space for dialogue in terms of interstate relations…it’s a good show from the Maduro Administration and we must commend them, at the same time, we must commend His Excellency President Ali for his leadership and direction in this regard.”

The 12-member crew, who were illegally detained by Venezuelan authorities almost two weeks ago while fishing in Guyana’s waters, have finally been released.

The crew members are expected to arrive home tomorrow.

Those detained were Toney Garraway, Errol Gardener, Orland Roberts, Christopher Shaw, Shirvin Oniel, and Randy Henry from the Sea Wolf crew.

Richard Ramnarine, Ramlakan Kamal, Nick Raghubar, Javin Boston, Michael and Joel Joseph were onboard Lady Nayera.

On January 21, the two Guyanese-registered fishing vessels and 12-man crew were operating off the coast of Waini Point in Guyana’s EEZ when they were intercepted by the Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, which was illegally traversing Guyana’s waters.

The Venezuelans boarded the vessels and the captains were instructed to chart a course to Port Guiria, where they were detained until their release.