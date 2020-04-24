Region Ten records 3rd COVID-19 case

The Region Ten Administration has announced that it recorded its third case of COVID-19.

The 40-year-old male patient was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre last night after test results came back as positive.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Pansy Armstrong, noted that this third patient had a close relationship with the region’s first case – which was also the region’s first COVID-19 death.

Dr Armstrong noted that health officials were only able to uncover this because persons who were in close contact with the COVID-19 patients came forward for screening.

On April 8, Sydney Trellis was identified as the region’s first patient, who subsequently died.

On April 14, the second patient, who is the lone female thus far, was identified and is still in institutional isolation.

As of today, the country recorded a total of 73 cases, including 7 deaths.