Region One to get three new schools

Soon the students in the Barima-Waini region (Region One) will benefit from three new schools.

This is part of the Ministry of Education’s effort to achieve universal education in the

region. These schools will be constructed in Huradiah in the Moruca subdistrict,

Waramuri and Kwebana.

Following a consultation with residents of Huradiah village, Moruca Sub region, a new

primary school will be built in the community which will cater for 250 pupils. To receive

an education, pupils in the village travel across the Moruca river to attended the Santa

Rosa Primary School, which is currently overcrowded.

Some ten acres of land were made available for the construction of the school. Pupils

from the villages of Huradiah, Cabrora, Acquero and Rincon will benefit from this new

school.

Meanwhile, a new secondary school will be built at Waramuri. The modern secondary

school will house 400 students. The school will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry

and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology, Home Economics and

Industrial Technology laboratories, staff room, auditorium and teachers’ quarters to

house 10 teachers and will be solar-powered.

Students from Waramuri and Haimacabra are expected to benefit from the construction

of this school.

Similarly, a modern secondary school which will cater to 500 students will be

constructed in Kwebana. Like the school at Waramuri, this complex will be equipped

with Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology,

Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories, staff room, auditorium and

will be solar-powered.

In addition to catering for 500 students in the classrooms, a dormitory will be built to

house 250 children. It also comes equipped with Teachers’ quarters which will house 30

teachers.

The school will serve the villages of Kwebanna, Santa Cruz, Waikerebi, Chinese Landing,

Kokerite, Kariako, Warapoka, Assakata, Unity Grant.

--- ---