Region 9 family gets new home

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday presented a rebuilt home to a Parikwarinau family as part of his Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Fire destroyed the home, which housed 41-year-old Richard Gouveia, 31-year-old Carin Bernard and their five children.

The MoM Initiative, in collaboration with the business community and other stakeholders, donated the materials and supplied the workforce for the project.

The couple, who has been living in the community for over a decade, said they were extremely happy and grateful to have a home again.

Meanwhile, the President engaged residents of the community to discuss a number of initiatives to improve their lives, including the expansion of the community’s food production capacity and its potential to earn.

He said that within the next three weeks, the Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, will provide a supply of cassava sticks to expand the village’s production of cassava and farine.

The President also announced that the Government will contract the community to produce 5,000 clay bricks, with another order guaranteed after the first contract is honoured.

From the blocks that are produced, a portion will go to help the households within the community improve their homes.

