Govt injects $45M to develop farm roads in North Rupununi

In keeping with his Government’s food security agenda, President Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced that $45 million has been allocated to develop farm roads in Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

During a community meeting, the Head of State told a large gathering that a number of initiatives will be implemented to improve the community and the lives of the residents there.

Along with the roads, the Government, through the Agriculture Ministry, will provide a large quantity of peanut plants and cassava sticks to increase the village’s food production.

Additionally, the President said that scores of the village’s livestock will be artificially inseminated to improve their breed.

“We are pursuing an agenda through which every community must become food secure, and every community must play a part in national food security, and every community must contribute to Guyana becoming the number one food production zone for Caricom by 2030.”

The President also said that the Government will work towards improving the village’s sport facility.

“These are the things that will bring meaningful change, these are the things that will bring meaningful transformation,” he noted.

