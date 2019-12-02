Region 7 records increase in accidents, murder

For the period January 1 to November 29, 2019, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded an increase of murders in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, who took control of that Division during the last quarter of this year, made this disclosure during the recent unveiling of the division’s plans for the Christmas season.

He noted that for this year, there were 11 reports of murder at various locations in Region Seven, and of these reports, eight cases were made by the Police.

There was also one case of a murder-suicide for 2019 to date. This is a 57.1 per cent increase over statistics obtained in 2018, which revealed seven reports of murder recorded by the Police in that division with six cases made.

Commander Lord pointed out that in relation to traffic offences and road fatalities, for the period January 1 to October 31, 2019, the Region Seven Police Division recorded no deaths resulting from accidents. Last year, there was one road fatality in that region.

Meanwhile, for the same period last year, there were five serious accidents and eight minor accidents in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District.

In 2019 to date, there were increases in both categories: seven serious accidents and 10 minor accidents recorded.

Additionally, both years recorded 14 damage accidents for the same period.

However, Commander Lord stated that while there have been some spikes in certain crimes, there has been an overall decrease in serious crimes.

He added that during the Christmas season (November 15, 2019 to January 15, 2020), plans include heightened security measures and presence throughout Region Seven to curb and prevent the occurrence of crimes in all categories.