No leads one month after Essequibo Coast pensioner went missing

It is now almost one month since 73-year-old Philommena Alfred went missing after visiting the bank with her husband in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Although the pensioner suffers from amnesia, family members are still puzzled about her sudden disappearance.

Alfred’s granddaughter, Devika Ashby said on Saturday that family members, Police Officers and regional officials who participated in the search have halted the three-week exercise since there have been no leads.

While expressing some hope that her grandmother may be alive, Ashby noted that persons were consistently contacting family members informing them that they saw the missing pensioner but she said in many instances, the calls were hoaxes.

INews had previously reported that Alfred and her husband, 76-year-old George Alfred, left in the company of each other to visit Republic Bank’s Anna Regina location about 11:00h on November 4, 2019.

Upon arrival at the Bank, the man left his wife outside and headed inside to conduct a transaction. However, upon his return, she was not there.

The 73-year-old was last seen wearing a black flowered dress and family members are still urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 666-7651 or the nearest Police Station.