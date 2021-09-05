Region 6 man dies; 215 new COVID-19 cases

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, the Ministry of Health said today.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 641.

This latest fatality is a 62-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today show that 215 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26,510.

However, only 2,427 of these are currently active cases including 33 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,394 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also three persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 23,543 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.