Speeding bus collides with truck on Soesdyke/Linden Highway; driver hospitalised

The driver of a Route 32 mini-bus, which was reportedly speeding on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, is now hospitalised after crashing into an oncoming truck in the wee hours of today.

Injured is 31-year-old Michael Daniels of Loo Creek, Soesdyke Highway.

The accident occurred sometime around 03:45 hours in the vicinity of the Madewini Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Enquiries disclosed that motor lorry #GRR 6993 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Madewini Public Road while minibus #BZZ 6091 was proceeding north on the western side of the mentioned road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the bus and ended up in the path of the motor lorry.

It is alleged that the driver of the motor lorry swerved east in an attempt to avoid a collision but still collided with the front portion of the minibus.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles received damages and the bus driver sustaining injuries. Daniels was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who admitted him as a patient.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver, a 35-year-old resident of lot 32 Greenfield, East Coast Demerara, is in custody assisting with the investigation as it continues.