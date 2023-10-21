Region 6 engineer re-arrested for shooting Corentyne fiancée

An engineer attached to the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Friday re-arrested after investigators were able to obtain new evidence in relation to the shooting of his fiancée earlier this month.

Thirty-two-year-old Ashmin Mahadeo was shot at her Lot 25 D Williamsburg, Corentyne, home on October 1, 2023 and police had arrested her fiancé, Neil Madramootoo.

However, the 29-year-old engineer of Lot 13-13 Shoe Lane, New Amsterdam was subsequently released on $300,000 station bail after the legal 72-hour detention period had expired and the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

On Friday, police re-arrested the suspect after they were able to get a statement from Mahadeo, who confirmed to investigators that it was her fiancé who shot her.

Even though Mahadeo is still hospitalised and cannot move any of her limbs, she provided investigators with details of what transpired during the October 1 incident.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus told reporters this morning that Madramootoo was re-arrested on Friday as the prime suspect and is expected to be placed before the court on Monday charged with attempted murder.

Mahadeo was discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck and rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. Reports are that the bullet entered from the back of the neck and exited through the jaw. She was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remains.

Police have since gathered evidence in relation to an illegal firearm that was found in the house where the shooting incident took place. Ballistic tests were also done while detectives also checked the hands and clothes of the fiancé for gunpowder residue.

At the time of the shooting, the couple was packing items in Madramootoo’s company vehicle to be taken to a location in Port Mourant where the couple’s bridal shower/reception was expected to take place.

The injured woman’s fiancé initially told her relatives that he did not know what transpired and initially suggested that it might have been a robbery.

He had claimed that he did not know where Mahadeo’s cell phone was. He also claimed that his cell phone was also missing. However, both phones were subsequently discovered in a vehicle which the engineer had access to.

