Reg.10 woman dies from Covid; 100 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 570.

The latest fatality is a 75-year-old female from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 100 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 23,344.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 86 in institutional isolation, 781 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

There are 21,913 recoveries.