Reg. 1 farmers to begin large-scale ginger production

Farmers from several villages in Region One (Barima–Waini) recently received planting materials to commence large-scale cultivation of spices with the aim of supplying export markets across the Caribbean.

Last week, officers from the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) returned to the region to deliver on commitments made by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha during his last visit.

While engaging farmers during the meeting, Minister Mustapha noted that Region One is set to become a hub for spice production in Guyana and that Cabinet had recently approved some $20 million to procure planting materials to begin large-scale production of ginger.

He further stated that in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, there is a high demand for spices and that the government was positioning Guyanese farmers to tap into those markets.

Last week, NAREI distributed ginger and turmeric planting materials to farmers operating in Mabaruma Sub Region (Aruau, Hotoquai, Hobodeia, Arukamai, Sacred Heart, Wykaribe, St.Dominic, St. Anslem, Mabaruma, Aruka River, Khan Hill Smith Creek, Barbina, Lower Koriabo, Barima Black Water, Atabani, White Water, Kamwatta, Wanakai, Yarakita, Farm Corp, Hobu, Hosororo, Barscina, Aruka Mouth , Lower Kaituma, Aracuru, Barima Koriabo, Powai Kuru, Red Hill, Koberimo, Morwhanna, St. John Waini River, Kinchee Creek, Kokerite, Imbotero and Wauna.

Farmers from will soon receive planting materials as officers move across the region to conduct distribution exercises.

Last October while in Hosororo, Minister Mustapha visited NAREI’s spice processing plant and commissioned several new pieces of machinery that will be used to process ginger.

These tools include a Vibro sifter, a ginger washer, a ginger slicer, and a ginger grinder.

Last year, farmers of Regions One, Four, Six, and Ten also received in excess of 3,500 black pepper cuttings.

The cultivation of other spices like nutmeg is also being encouraged and facilitated by the Ministry.