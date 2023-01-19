Cummings Lodge resident attacked, shot whilst walking home

Police are probing an alleged shooting incident committed on 24-year-old Steven Surujbally, which occurred at about 20:30hrs last evening at 3rd Street Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, by two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Investigations so far revealed that the victim, who resides at Cummings Lodge, was walking home when the suspects rode up to him on a motorcycle.

Surujballi said he suspected the men wanted to harm him. As a result, he had a scuffle with the men.

During the altercation, the pillion rider pulled out a handgun and discharged a round at the young man, which hit him on his chest and exited his right-side back.

The suspects then jumped on the motorcycle, rode away, and escaped. The victim was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently being treated. His condition is stable.