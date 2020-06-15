Recount result is the basis for a democratic Govt in Guyana – Sir Ronald Sanders

Internationally-respected Caribbean academic, Sir Ronald Sanders has asserted that the recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 Elections is “accurate, credible and is the basis for a democratic Government in Guyana”.

As such, he said he fully supports the position as set out by the Organisation of American States, which he also noted is in consistent with the report submitted by the CARICOM Team.

The OAS, one of the international observers for Guyana’s 2020 General and Regional Elections, is calling on the APNU/AFC Coalition to begin the process of transition, to allow the legitimately elected government, the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to take its place.

Meanwhile, the CARICOM Report explains that there was nothing emanating from the recount activity that thwarted the will of the people who cast their ballots at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The recount result shows that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the 2020 election in Guyana.