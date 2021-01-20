Rawlston Adams resigns as DHBC General Manager

Rawlston Adams has resigned as General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) amid a major scandal whereby taxpayers monies were spent to purchase extravagant gifts for senior government officials.

His resignation was confirmed by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill who told reporters this morning that “as I speak, I’m in receipt of his letter of resignation”.

Only a few days ago, Minister Edghill had announced that persons will be held accountable for the gift-buying spree which occurred at the DHBC.

An audit into the Asphalt Plant (which falls under the DHBC) found that $424,700 of taxpayers’ money was spent to purchase a hand band for former Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, who is Edghill’s predecessor.

Additionally, a sum of $76,300 was spent to purchase a tie pin for the former Minister. Based on the records, the gifts were purchased for Patterson’s birthday celebration in 2017.

The investigation into the operations of the Asphalt Plant also revealed that the General Manager of the Bridge Company had spent in excess of $800,000 to purchase a bracelet for himself.

It further noted that gifts were also given to all other men within the Corporation, to an approximate value of $10,000 each, to mark the occasion of International Men’s Day.