Rasville teen accused of stealing motorcycle walks free

A teenager, who was months ago accused of stealing a woman’s motorcycle, got the matter against him dismissed on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Magistrate McGusty noted that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence in the matter, so therefore the 19-year-old Akeem Williams of Rasville, Housing Scheme, Georgetown was freed of the charge.

It was alleged that on January 19, 2019, at Rasville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, Williams robbed Akisha Moore of one motorcycle valued at $285,000, property of Shaheed Mohammed.

The victim and the defendant are reportedly known to each other. On the day in question, the victim borrowed the motorcycle from Mohammed and, while in the area where the incident took place, Williams and others approached her.

Williams then pointed a gun at her and relieved her of the motorcycle. He managed to make good his escape.

On February 5, 2019, Williams was at East La Penitence Police Station for an assault matter involving his girlfriend. Moore later came to the police station and pointed him out to ranks as the person who had robbed her. A confrontation was held between them and he was later charged.