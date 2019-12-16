Rasville man nabbed with 6lbs ganja in Berbice

A 57-year-old man is now in Police custody after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana on Saturday evening. The discovery was made sometime around 19:50h by ranks on duty at the Berbice River Bridge Checkpoint.

According to Police reports, the ranks were acting on intelligence gathered when they intercepted a hire car heading to Georgetown. They conducted a search on the vehicle during which they found six parcels concealed under the bonnet.

When examined, the contents of the package were revealed to be suspected cannabis. The narcotic was later weighed and amounted to 2749 grams.

The driver of the car, a resident of Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.