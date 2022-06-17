Ramada Princess Hotel security officer shoots colleague during row over parking

A 27-year-old security guard attached to the Ramada Princess Hotel on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) on Thursday afternoon shot his colleague during a row over the cars that were parked in the driveway.

Injured is Junior Mohan, a 30-year-old security guard.

Both men are employed with a security service located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

At around 15:30h on the day in question, the suspect and victim were on duty standing to the north of the main entrance when they had a disagreement over the cars parked in the driveway.

“The suspect got annoyed and pulled out his firearm, a Glock 19 Pistol which had 10 live matching 9mm rounds of ammunition, and discharged a round hitting the victim on his leg just over the knee,” police explained.

A Police Corporal who was performing duty at the hotel at the time arrested the suspect and took possession of the firearm.

The victim was escorted to the city hospital where he underwent immediate surgery.

Further investigations are ongoing.