Put Guyana first, respect the will of the people – USAID tells Granger

John Barsa, the acting Administrator of USAID, is calling on the defeated APNU/AFC Leader David Granger to respect the will of the people.

In a tweet today, Barsa said: “Democracy requires that statesmen respect the will of the people. We call on Mr. Granger to put #Guyana first & assure a swift, peaceful transition of power to the democratically elected winners of the March 2 election based on the full recount tabulation @EmbassyGuyana”.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an independent agency of the United States federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

There has been mounting local, regional, and international pressure for the caretaker President David Granger to allow the transition of power.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the elections with 233,336 votes but the incumbent coalition administration is refusing to concede defeat.