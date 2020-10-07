Prospect Housing Scheme to receive water in two weeks – GWI

The community of Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will be receiving potable water in two weeks.

According to a statement from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the Ministry of Housing and Water is on a quest to ensure new housing schemes are developed with the basic amenities such as water, before allocations are made.

This was the sentiment, according to GWI, was expressed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues who visited Prospect Housing Development, EBD on Wednesday, October 7, upon the request of residents.

The population there currently depends on the rain as their main source of water supply or alternatively, fetch water from a standpipe some distance away in the community.

During her meeting with the residents, Minister Rodrigues explained that the Ministry had fallen short on developing new housing areas with access to potable water prior to home owners to taking up occupancy.

As part of plans to provide immediate relief to the community, Minister Rodrigues informed residents that GWI is working to provide water to each household within two weeks.

The realization of this project would entail connecting pipelines to the Covent Garden water supply system to serve Prospect Housing Development. This would see persons receiving water at a minimum standpipe level as a temporary fix and negate the need for rainwater harvesting and the fetching of water.

The Housing and Water Minister explained that she visited the community in August when she had taken up office to assess the situation, with the aim of catering for works in the Ministry’s budget.

As a result, funds to the tune of GYD$80 Million have already been transferred to GWI for a long term solution to the community’s water woes. These funds will go towards the drilling of two new wells – one in Farm and another in Providence, which would allow residents a significant improvement in the level of service in each household. The Minister posited that drilling is expected to start before the end of 2020.