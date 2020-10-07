Guyana records 104 new Covid-19 cases

Guyana has recorded 104 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3292 as of October 7, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, 159 persons are now in institutional quarantine and 55 in institutional isolation.

To date 15,360 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health earlier announced that as of October 07 2020, three more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 98.

The latest fatalities are a 41-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, both from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 58-year-old male from Region 1 (Barima-Waini). These persons died while receiving care at the Government’s medical facility.