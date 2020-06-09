Prof. Paloma Mohamed-Martin becomes first female VC of UG

The University of Guyana’s Council has announced that the year-long search for the Institution’s 11th Vice Chancellor has ended.

The Candidate who led the field of other stellar contenders secured the Council’s endorsement.

The successful Candidate is Prof. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, PhD, A.A., the first woman to be named Vice Chancellor in the 57 year history of the University of Guyana.

The Council warmly congratulates and wishes her a productive and successful tenure.

The Council also extends its sincere appreciation to all applicants and short-listed candidates, and to the Search Committee and Teams of Evaluators for their months of diligent service.