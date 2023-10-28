Private Sector, Guyana Heads of Mission discuss promoting local products, enhancing investor outreach

See below for a statement from the Private Sector Commission of Guyana on a recent successful Business Dinner hosted for Guyana Heads of Mission:

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana, in collaboration with key business support organizations, recently convened a high-profile business dinner on October 23, 2023. The event brought together Guyana’s Heads of Mission stationed abroad, business leaders, and government representatives to discuss crucial strategies for promoting Guyanese products, enhancing investor outreach, and addressing labour market challenges.

The central theme of the evening focused on leveraging the diplomatic network of Guyana’s embassies to promote locally manufactured products. This initiative is aimed at increasing the international visibility of Guyana’s unique offerings and boosting exports to new markets.

Another significant discussion revolved around the importance of the private sector providing detailed information about its services to potential foreign investors. This transparency ensures that investors have a clear understanding of the opportunities and benefits before participating in trade missions or forming joint ventures. This move is expected to facilitate more informed and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The event also highlighted the critical need for collaboration between the government and the private sector to address the current labor market gap in Guyana. In light of the forthcoming completion of the gas-to-energy plant in 2025, there are vast opportunities for the manufacturing sector in Guyana. To seize these opportunities, it is essential to attract skilled labor from the diaspora, and this collaboration aims to bridge the gap effectively.

Supporting this initiative, esteemed business support organizations such as the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Guyana Manufacturing Association reiterated their unwavering commitment and dedication to working closely with Guyana’s Heads of Mission. Their shared commitment reinforces the collective endeavor to promote local businesses and continue nurturing Guyana’s development.

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana remains dedicated to advancing Guyana’s interests on the global stage. The outcome of this diplomatic business dinner promises to drive economic growth, create new opportunities, and solidify Guyana’s position as a hub of innovation and trade.

