Prisoner who chopped off handcuffs while in lockups remanded

Gary Grant who while under arrest at the Stabroek Police Outpost on Thursday last, and who allegedly armed himself with a cutlass, chopped off a pair of handcuffs from his hands and made good his escape, was on Monday slapped with four charges.

Grant of Lot 24 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts and denied the charges.

It is alleged that on September 19, 2019 at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost, while being in Police custody on a simple larceny allegation, he escaped.

The second charge stated that on September 19, 2019 at the Stabroek Police Outpost, the 41-year-old stole one phone valued $35,000 property of Nadina Maloney. Additionally, it is alleged that on the same day and location, he damaged a wooden door, a bench and other items valuing $39,000, property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He was also charged for behaving in a disorderly manner. In court on Monday, Grant said, “the Police best go and look for Gary Grant so he can come and answer these changes and my name is not Gary Grant.”

The unrepresented man went on to say, “Me ain’t do nothing the officer lash me in my head so I can’t remember nothing. I am Dr Harry patient and I need an evaluation.”

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell informed the court that on September 19, the 41-year-old man was in custody at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost for allegedly stealing a woman’s phone. The court heard that the man was handcuffed to a metal bar attached to a wall inside the structure. After being placed on a bench he began jumping up and down at the outpost.

The court also heard that the man then armed himself with a cutlass that ranks had secured under the counter and chop off the handcuff and ran out of the outpost.

The Prosecutor further objection to bail being on the grounds that the defendant escaped from custody and the penalty the charges attract.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts remanded Grant. The case will continue on October 7.