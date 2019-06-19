Prison officer remanded for smuggling ganja into jail

A prison officer who was caught smuggling marijuana into the Camp Street Prison was today remanded, when he made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Cleon Webster, 22, of Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The charge alleged that on June 14, 2019 at Camp Street Prison, he had 120 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Webster was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay, who told the court in his bail application that his client is cooperating with investigators; he further stated that his client is not a flight risk.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman objected to bail on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

Blackman further disclosed to the court that on the day in question, the defendant was entering the prison to report on duty, when he was stopped and searched. It was while being searched, the cannabis was discovered in his bag that he was carrying. The court also heard that the defendant told the officers who carried out the search that the bag belongs to his sister.

After listening to both arguments Magistrate McGusty remanded the man to prison, where he is slated to make his next court appearance on July 10, 2019.