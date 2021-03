Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips, this morning at their official residence, were administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The PM, who heads the COVID-19 Task Force, used the opportunity to reassure the public that there is nothing to fear about the vaccines.

He noted that today the Ministry of Health commenced the vaccination process for members of the public 60 years and older.