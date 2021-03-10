Guyana to get help from Japan in Covid-19 fight

The Government of Japan is expected to make a donation to Guyana to aid in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on Wednesday explained that the aid will come in the form of equipment such as x-rays and ultrasound machines. He did not disclose how many such equipment will be delivered.

“They [Japan] had put out a ‘call’, so to speak, to different countries. And we have responded and we put up a list of things that would help us in our response to Covid and our understanding is that they’ve agreed with the list and we are expecting that items would be coming into Guyana shortly,” the Health Minister explained.

He added that Guyana’s list focused on diagnostic equipment. “We need these tools to be able to see what’s going on with people’s lungs and so forth,” he noted.

Guyana has received assistance and support from several bilateral partners to aid in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the country has received donations of vaccines from Barbados, China, and India.