President of Ghana pays tribute to Non-Aligned leaders

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo paid tribute to the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement and Kofi, who led the ‘Great Rebellion’ of 1763, with floral tributes at the Non-Aligned and 1763 Monuments, Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Ghanaian President, who is in Guyana for a two-day state visit, this morning, was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings and Ambassador Dr. Timothy Critchlow.

The Non-Aligned Monument was unveiled by His Excellency, Arthur Chung, the first President of Guyana, in honour of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement; these founders are; the Presidents of Egypt, Ghana, India and Yugoslavia.

The monument also commemorates the 1972 Conference (August 8-11) of Foreign Ministers of Non-Aligned countries, the first of its kind to be held in Guyana. It consists of four busts, sculpted to the likeness of each of the founders of the movement.

Following the floral tribute at the Non-Aligned Monument at Company Path Gardens, President Akufo-Addo was then escorted by Dr. Cummings to the 1763 Monument, Square of the Revolution, Brickdam, where he was received by Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent, Vincent Alexander.

The Ghanaian head of state laid a floral tribute at the monument which was built to commemorate the 1763 revolt, also known as the ‘Great Rebellion’, which occurred on Plantations in the Berbice River.

The revolt began on February 27, 1763 and is considered to be the first major attempt by enslaved Africans to fight for their freedom. During the revolt, an enslaved African named Kofi from plantation Lilienburg led in the organisation of military attacks on several plantations.

Some features of the monument include the pouting lips which symbolise the resistance to oppression. The shield-like face on the chest represents a spiritual guard against enemies, while in the hands of the sculpture, a pig and dog being squeezed symbolise the greed, lust and ignorance against, which we should constantly fight. The map of Guyana carved on the back of the structure is a representation of the peoples of Guyana.

President Akufo-Addo will meet with President David Granger at State House, where bilateral discussions will be held between the two heads of state, then the signing of bilateral agreements. (Excerpts from DPI)