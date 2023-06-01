President of DR arrives in Guyana for State Visit

President of the Dominican Republic H.E. Luis Abinadar arrived in Guyana for an official State Visit. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd and other officials at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The visiting President is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Dr. Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Convention Center. He will also meet with the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community, Carla Barnett, at the CARICOM headquarters.

In addition, the Dominican Embassy in Guyana is expected to be formally inaugurated during his visit. Further, President Abinader and his official and business entourage will hold a meeting with the diaspora.

