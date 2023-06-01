Final 11 Mahdia fire victims return to hometown for burial

The last 11 children, all girls, who perished in the recent fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory will be laid to rest in their hometown of Micobie today.

A memorial service was held at the Mahdia airstrip for the children, where scores of residents were given the opportunity to pay their last respects.

The children are Cleoma Simon, Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Lisa Robert, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards, and Sherana Daniels. (Ministry of Home Affairs)

