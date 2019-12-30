President Granger swears in re-elected Mayors and Deputies

President David Granger earlier today administered the Oath of Office to the re-elected Mayors and Deputy Mayors for the ten Municipalities during a simple ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Head of State in a brief address, called on the Mayors and the Deputies to recognise their responsibility to serve their constituents, regardless of political affiliation and to lead the process of transforming the towns into centres of commerce and industry.

He also urged them to ensure public services are provided to the people in collaboration with the other levels of Government.

President Granger noted that democratically elected Town Councils, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and Village Councils are now part of the system of regional administration. Municipalities are essential elements of the local government system, he said, adding that their role has been expanded beyond the mere provision of municipal services.

As Guyana aligns itself to become a state of economically-powerful regions characterised by universal access to public services, Granger explained that the Town Councils, therefore, must retool their administrative systems to become the engines of enterprise, employment and economic development.

He noted that capital towns are the main centres of commerce and industry, the principal ports or terminals of international trade, the seats of public administration and the main settlements of their population.

The President related that his Government will ensure that Local Government continues to function in the interest of the people and empowers ordinary citizens to become more involved in the administration of their own communities. This, he said, is being made possible through regular elections.

He informed that the Municipal and District Councils Act provides for the strengthening of democracy by requiring regular elections within councils for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“Mayors and Deputy Mayors are vital to the entire system of governance. They are required to commit to ensuring the delivery of public services within their municipalities and to act in the interest of their constituents,” he added.

The Mayors, who were sworn in this morning are Ubraj Narine (Georgetown); Winston Roberts (Corriverton); Waneka Arrindell (Linden); Chattergoon Ramnauth (Rose Hall); Rajendra Prabhulall (Anna Regina); Gifford Marshall (Bartica); Chris Phang (Mabaruma); John Macedo (Lethem) and David Adams (Mahdia).

The Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood is currently out of the jurisdiction and would be sworn in at a later date.

The Deputy Mayors, who took the Oath of Office were Alfred Mentore (Georgetown); Wainwright McIntosh (New Amsterdam); Imran Amin (Corriverton); Wainewright Bethune (Linden); Deonauth Harrinarine (Rose Hall); Rudolph Williams (Anna Regina); Carolyn Robinson (Mabaruma); Debra King (Lethem) and Juewayne Mendonca- Burrowes (Mahdia).