Youth shot during robbery on Cemetery Road

A 22-year-old man is now nursing a gunshot wound to his knee after being attacked, robbed and shot by an armed bicycle bandit and his accomplice at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, on Saturday afternoon.

Reports are that the young man had been walking along the roadway when two men on a pedal cycle approached him from behind.

One of the bandits attempted to snatch his mobile phone and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

However, the young man reportedly put up a fight and a scuffle ensued. One of the men then whipped out a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the victim’s knee and causing him to fall to the ground.

The two perpetrators then quickly snatched the cellular phone, cash, and other valuables belonging to the young man and escaped on their bicycle.

Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas when contacted by Inews on Sunday said that the probe into the robbery is ongoing.

It was explained that investigators will be reviewing footage from the CCTV cameras that are closest to where the crime occurred.

He also stated that the injured young man is currently admitted at the hospital and recently underwent an “emergency surgery” to have the bullet removed from his knee.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition.