President Ali to swear in Cabinet members today

President Dr Irfaan Ali will be swearing members of his Cabinet today.

Dr Ali of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) was on Sunday sworn in as the country’s 9th Executive President following an unusual five-month long electoral process.

Immediately after his swearing in, Dr Ali appointed some members of his Cabinet and had promised to appoint others before the end of the week.

Mark Phillips has been appointed Prime Minister, Bharrat Jagdeo has been appointed Vice President, Anil Nandlall has been appointed Attorney General while Gail Teixeira has been appointed Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.