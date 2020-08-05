5-Y-O girl recovering after stabbed by mom’s friend

The five-year-old girl, who was rendered critical after she was stabbed multiple times about her body by her mother’s friend, is now in a stable condition and recovering.

Little Mureena Brock, of La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday last stabbed to the back, shoulder and stomach by her mother’s 40-year-old friend, Veronica Elliot, a resident of Atlantic Gardens, ECD. The woman later committed suicide.

Though the child is recovering, she is having difficulties walking.

The child’s mother, Bibi Mohamed, had explained that on Friday last, she was at her friend’s home, sitting in the yard, when Elliot began to close the grill door with a padlock. But shortly after, one of her sons started to scream and upon checking, she heard her daughter screaming.

She was unable to see what was happening to the child, since all the doors and windows were locked. A relative managed to break a window to get the girl to safety.

“She [Elliot] close the grille door with a padlock and was in the house walking up and down. But nobody didn’t really take this for nothing. “I told my baby, ‘walk and come to mommy’, and she come and we took her from the window,” the mother was quoted as saying.

The child was rushed to the hospital. After committing the act, Elliot reportedly ended her life. Ryan Jaisingh, the son of the dead woman said that “my sister told me that my mom stabbed a child up. She said that she saw her locking the grille door, and then she had the knife in her hand, and then she started harming herself. She said that our mom drank poison.”

Mohamed and Elliot were friends for some 23 years. Mohamed is still in shock over the incident.

“I don’t know if she is suffering from a mental health issue, but I never see her in that state,” she related.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner (Demerara-Mahaica) Royston Andries-Junor confirmed that Elliot was suffering from a mental health issue.

He explained that the investigations were ongoing, and upon completion, a file would be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). But not much would come out of the matter, given that the suspect is dead.