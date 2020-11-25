President Ali, First Lady hosted at Independence Dinner in Suriname

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali were, last evening, hosted at a Dinner by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and First Lady Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, on the occasion of the Celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Suriname.

The President and First Lady are currently on a three-day official visit to the former Dutch Colony. They were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Public Infrastructure Juan Edghill.

This is President Ali’s first oversees state visit since his inauguration.

The Republic of Suriname is celebrating its 45th Anniversary of its Independence today (November 25). An Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly will be convened at which time President Ali will deliver a congratulatory message.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname were established on November 25, 1975.

(Photos by Office of the President)