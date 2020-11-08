President Ali congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday extended congratulations to the new United States President-Elect Joe Biden, saying that he is looking forward to working with the new administration to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Mr Biden and his Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris were projected winners of the US 2020 Elections after he had surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to secure the White House as the 46th President.

See below for the full correspondence sent by the Guyanese Head of State: