Guyana records 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 30 new novel coronavirus cases today.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases are now at 4514.

However, only 852 of those cases are currently active. This includes 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 841 persons in isolation.

There are also 49 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 134 after the latest fatalities were recorded on Friday.

To date, some 3526 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

Guyana has tested a total of 22092 persons thus far.

See below for the full updated COVID-19 Dashboard