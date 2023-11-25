Preparations underway for hosting of LARC 38 in Guyana

Preparations for the hosting of the highly anticipated 38th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LARC 38) in Guyana are well underway.

The seven-day event is set for March 18-24, 2024, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre but the official launch of the conference will be held in January 2024.

However, a planning team from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations visited Guyana during the week to assess preparation and to get feedback on plans for the hosting of the conference.

This is the first time Guyana will be hosting this high-level ministerial conference and the fifth time that it will be held in an English-speaking Caribbean territory.

At the last conference, in March 2022, in Ecuador, Guyana received unanimous endorsement from all 33 FAO Member States in Latin America and the Caribbean, to host the 2024 Conference.

During the team’s visit, it met Guyana’s national planning committee, led by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, during which they were briefed on the staging of the event.

This conference is the most important governing forum for FAO’s Member States in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Member States identify and determine key priority areas of work that will drive the Organisation’s work in the Region, until 2031.

High on the agenda will be agriculture innovation, investment, tackling food crises, and transforming food production systems to make them more sustainable in the context of climate change and other development imperatives.

Team leader, Deputy Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Dr Eve Crowley noted, “We are very pleased with the level of leadership that the Government of Guyana has shown in offering to host this conference and in demonstrating leadership relating to agriculture and food security, not just in the Caribbean but in Latin America and the world. We are optimistic that we are going to make progress on the four betters of FAO – better nutrition, better production, better environment, and better life, and all that is required for food system transformation.”

In addition, Sub-Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean, Dr Renata Clarke emphasised the pivotal opportunity for the Caribbean to assert influence on FAO’s programme of work, elevating agriculture as a top priority for the Region.

“We are very happy with the arrangements and the progress that has been made by the Government to host the conference. There is superb attention to detail and the arrangements are advanced to ensure a successful and well-organised conference,” FAO Representative in Guyana, Dr Gillian Smith added.

