PPP to hold Congress later this year or early 2024

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has not held its Delegates Congress in seven years but according to the party’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, arrangements are being made to hold the critical conference later this year or early next year.

“So, we discussed this at the Executive [Committee]. The timeline is towards the end of the year or early next year,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday.

According to the party’s constitution, the delegates congress is due every three years.

PPP’s last congress was held in December 2016 on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two.

Jagdeo explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the contributing factors to the delays in hosting the party’s congress.

At the Delegates Congress, the PPP is expected to elect a new 32-member Central Committee as party members – both local and from the diaspora – get together to discuss critical issues within the party as well as in the country.

Jagdeo said of recent, the PPP has been attracting new supporters including young members and supporters from the Opposition camp.

The PPP, led by President Dr Irfaan Ali, returned to office in August 2020 after losing the 2015 elections to the then APNU+AFC Coalition.

According to Jagdeo, who is also the country’s Vice President, the PPPP will continue to work hard at both the national and local levels in the interest of not just its supporters but all of Guyana.

