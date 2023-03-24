Sophia vendor nursing gunshot wound after attempted arson on his property

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident/attempted arson committed on a 39-year-old vendor of ‘B’ Field Reserve Dam, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred at about 00:30hrs this morning at ‘B’ Field Sophia Reserve Dam.

Investigations revealed that the victim resides with his reputed wife and two children at ‘B’ Field Reserve Dam.

At about 00:30hrs, the victim was at home with his wife and children when the smell of smoke awoke him.

The victim immediately got up and saw smoke on the southern side of his house. He opened the southern door and was confronted by an unidentifiable male.

The victim then heard a loud explosion, which sounded like a gunshot, and began feeling a burning sensation in his right hip.

The suspect immediately made good his escape in an unknown direction.

The victim received one gunshot wound to his hip and is receiving treatment at Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit. His condition is stable.

Investigations are ongoing

