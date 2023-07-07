PPP gains Mayor, Deputy Mayor positions in Bartica

In a historic turn of events, the township of Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will now be led by representatives of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) following the just concluded local government elections on June 12.

The town’s new Mayor is Anthony Murray, replacing Gifford Marshall of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The Deputy Mayor position went to Gail Ann Persaud, also of the PPP.

Bartica has traditionally been known as a Peoples National Congress (PNC)-led APNU stronghold area.

Both APNU and PPP occupy nine seats each on the Town Council but the PPP has the popular vote.

