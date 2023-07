Results of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) can be accessed online at: https://exams.moeguyana.org

However, students who have not returned/replaced textbooks that were loaned to them would have their results withheld.

This is in keeping with the Education Ministry’s textbook policy, which states, “Learners must return books before Progress Reports/Examination Results/ Recommendations/References are uplifted.”

