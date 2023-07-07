Decomposed body of missing pensioner found

The body of a pensioner, who was reported missing by his family earlier this week, was found on Monday morning at the Port Mourant foreshore in Berbice.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Kamaluddin Richard Abrahim, also known as “The Brown Clothes Man”, was 73-year-old and resided at Lot 111 Free-Yard Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice. He was last seen alive by his neighbours on June 29th.

Shahazad Abrahim, the man’s son, informed that his father lived alone, but he would visit him every weekend. Shahazad resides on the East Bank of Demerara, and during his visit to his father’s home last Saturday, he discovered that the man was nowhere to be found.

The son said he noticed some unusual things at the house, such as the door being locked from the outside and his father’s characteristic khaki uniform thrown at the back of the house, along with his shoes.

Growing concerned when his father failed to return home, Shahazad contacted said he his brother to inform him of the situation, and they filed a missing person report at the Whim Police Station.

Together, they tirelessly searched for their father on Sunday, July 2nd, and Monday, July 3rd, but their efforts proved fruitless.

Shahazad said he reached out to neighbours, who reported seeing Kamaluddin three to four days before his visit.

“I started asking his neighbours if they saw him and basically everybody, I spoke to said they saw him some three to four days before I came…”.

On Monday afternoon, the family received a call from a funeral home, informing them that the police had discovered a body at the Port Mourant foreshore—a place where Kamaluddin would never go.

“That is not a place that my father would ever go. It is a very difficult terrain, very muddy, there is no proper road to go there. My dad had no reason to go there, he was not known for going there…,” he said.

According to Shahazad, the family visited the funeral home and positively identified the badly decomposed body as their father’s.

At the time of the discovery, Kamaluddin was found wearing long track pants and a T-shirt, which was highly unusual as he never dressed casually or left the house without reason, according to Shahazad.

“That clothes do not belong to my father. We believe that someone put that on him,” the man said.

Following the discovery, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday, but due to the extensive decomposition, the cause of death was deemed “unascertainable.”

