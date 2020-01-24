Porter dies after falling off moving vehicle

Thirty-six-year-old Sheldon Chase of Lot 103 C Meadowbrook Gardens lost his live on Thursday afternoon after he was crushed by a moving lorry at C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the young man worked as a porter on a truck that belongs to the Public Infrastructure Ministry.

It was reported the Chase might have come into contact with a telephone cable in the area while standing at the highest point of the truck thus causing him to fall onto the trailer.

After falling, his leg reportedly got caught in the rear wheel of the moving truck. As such, he was literally pulled under the truck and crushed to death.

His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. The driver of the truck was detained and is assisting with investigations.