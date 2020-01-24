Youth Village opens at D’Urban Park

Scores of students from both Primary and Secondary Schools who gathered for the first day of the Republic Day Youth Village were urged to elevate themselves by acquiring both technical and non-technical skills.

This charge was issued by Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton during the feature address at the opening ceremony of the event.

Minister Norton posited that the hosting of the Youth Village, which primarily focuses on showcasing the talent and fashion of young Guyanese, and bringing awareness to young Guyanese entrepreneurs is a statement that the country’s young people are ready to play their roles in transforming the nation.

“Youth Village is a statement to the world that young Guyanese are ready, they’re intelligent, capable and truly committed to taking this nation to new heights…I want to encourage each of you to continue striving for greatness, elevate yourself and commit yourself to this dear land of ours.”

Endorsing the Minister’s address, Former Vice-President of the University of Guyana Student Society, Ronald Austin Jr. admonished young attendees to not only focus on attaining leadership roles because of their youthfulness but also with competence.

“We must disabuse ourselves from the notion that the only thing we are required to bring to the leadership table is youth…Your track record, what you do, how you conduct your affairs, how you relate to your friends, how you apply to institutions and what you apply with, whether or not you’re constantly involved with the law, all of those things still matter,” Austin noted.

Both private and public owned entities, as well as schools gathered today to put on display their handiwork, and offer information on various services.

The youth village will conclude at 23:00h today and will continue on Saturday running from 14:00h to 02:00h on Sunday.