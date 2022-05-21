Port Kaituma woman arrested after stabbing husband to death

A Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini) woman is now in police custody after she reportedly stabbed her husband to death during a drunken row.

Dead is 43-year-old Felix Henry called “Oldie”, a Chainsaw Operator of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD). The suspect is a 50-year-old farmer also of Port Kaituma.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim shared a 20-year abusive relationship.

Reports are that sometime around 17:00h on Thursday May 19, the couple was home alone imbibing when they had a misunderstanding. The suspect told investigators that her husband had armed himself with a cutlass and chased her around the yard.

She then went back into the house and armed herself with a knife and stabbed him once to his neck in the kitchen area of the house. After the man collapsed, the suspect said she went into the bedroom area of the house and slept.

When she woke up the following morning, she found the victim lying motionless with a stab wound to his neck.

According to the police, the woman’s 28-year-old son went to the house at about 06:30h that day and discovered Henry lying motionless. He immediately reported the matter to the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police said “The body was found lying faced up, clad in a blue jersey and blue 3/4 pants, in the kitchen area of the building, in a sitting position. The ranks examined same and found a wound measuring about 2 inches in length, at the middle of his neck.”

The body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital where it was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced Henry ‘dead on arrival’. It is currently at hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken into police custody on Friday and is assisting with the investigation. A brown handle knife with suspected blood stains was recovered at the scene and the suspect admitted that was the weapon used to inflict the wound on her husband.