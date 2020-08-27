Ponzi Scheme operators have no money in Belize – officials

Guyanese authorities have announced that they have found no monies in bank accounts in Belize belonging to the operators of the alleged Ponzi Scheme in Guyana.

This is according to the multi-stakeholder group established by the Government of Guyana to investigate the allegations of fraud and other criminal activities connected to the alleged illegal and pyramid scheme, operated by Accelerated Capital Firm Inc.

In a statement, the stakeholder group said “intelligence accumulated from reliable counterparts in Belize, confirm that no company bearing the name “FK Choice” is registered with the local or the international Registry of Companies in that jurisdiction, as alleged by Yuri Garcia Dominguez.”

Dominguez, the principal of ACFI, claimed that monies collected from Guyanese investors are stored in offshore accounts in several foreign jurisdiction, including Belize, the United States and Germany.

But authorities are unable to locate the money.

ACFI, in a recent statement, said funds are available in its Bitcoin Wallet to refund investors and asked for authorities to allow them to reopen a bank account to be able to issue the reimbursements.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who heads the multi-stakeholder group, had written to Attorney Glen Hanoman, the lawyer for Dominguez, indicating that the government is willing to facilitate that request so that Guyanese can get back their money.