Pompeo arrives in Suriname, to land in Guyana this evening

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Suriname, where he will be meeting with officials of the Dutch-speaking nation as part of a tour among countries in the western hemisphere aimed at strengthening relations with the United States.

“Happy to arrive in Paramaribo. Suriname is a strong example of the power of democracy, and we look forward to bolstering our long-standing relationship built on transparency, prosperity, and security for our countries and the region,” Pompeo tweeted.

Following his visit to Suriname, Pompeo will land in Guyana this evening.

During his visit here, he will meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials including the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community Irwin LaRocque.

Pompeo is also expected to sign a number of agreements with the Guyanese Head-of-State, including a maritime patrol pact to fight off narcotics trade.

From Guyana, his next stop will be Brazil, then Colombia, and then return to Plano, Texas, USA.